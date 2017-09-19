264
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
San Francisco 49ers safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward both practiced on Tuesday as the team prepares for its Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. That news is significant because Tartt was held out of practice on Monday with a neck injury. The two safeties were limited during Tuesday's practice.
Sunday in Seattle was Ward's first in-game action of the season. He has been recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss training camp, preseason, the regular-season opener, and limited him during Monday's practice.
Eric Reid is recovering from a PCL injury to his left knee and will miss Thursday's game and likely more, which means Tartt and Ward are the likely starting safeties for the 49ers when they host the Rams.
Linebacker Reuben Foster continues to be held out of practice as he recovers from the high-ankle sprain suffered during Week 1. The good news for Foster is that he was seen walking around the 49ers facility on Tuesday without an orthopedic boot on his right foot. He is unlikely to play on Thursday. After that, the 49ers will have 10 days until their next game – an October 1 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.
RELATED Adrian Colbert or Lorenzo Jerome? Saleh discusses his options at safety
Below are the official Tuesday practice participation reports for the 49ers and Rams.
San Francisco 49ers Tuesday Practice
Did Not Participate In Practice
LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee)
Limited Participation in Practice
TE George Kittle (hip), S Jaquiski Tartt (neck), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)
Los Angeles Rams Tuesday Practice
Did Not Participate In Practice
RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring), CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder)
Limited Participation in Practice
TE Gerald Everett (thigh)