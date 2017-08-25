83
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
Sunday's game between the 49ers and Vikings can be viewed nationally on NBC.
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. CT. Those that are typically outside of the area for local broadcasts are in luck because Sunday's game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
Television
Broadcast crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Network: NBC
Replay Schedule
NFL Network will broadcast a replay of the game on the following date:
Monday, August 28 at 10:30 p.m. PT
West Coast Radio
Announcers: Ted Robinson and Tim Ryan
KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)
KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)
KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)
KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)
KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)
KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)
KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)
KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)
KRKC (1490 AM - King City)
KESP (970 AM - Modesto)
KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)
KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)
KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)
KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)
KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)
KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)
KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)
KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)
KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)
KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)
KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)
KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)
KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)
KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)
KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)
KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)
KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)
KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)
KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)
KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)
KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)
49ers Webzone Coverage
Sunday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and social media primarily by writer and "No Huddle" podcast co-host Zain Naqvi (@zain49ers).
Series Highlights
Preseason Matchups: 8
Preseason Series: 49ers lead series 5-3
First Preseason Meeting: 8/26/61, 49ers win, 14-10, at Portland, OR
Last Preseason Meeting: 8/25/13, 49ers win, 34-14, at SF
Current Streak: Won 3
Longest 49ers Win Streak: 3 (8/22/10 - present)
Longest Vikings Win Streak: 3 (8/10/63 - 8/27/04)
Most 49ers Points: 34 (8/25/13), 49ers win 34-14, at SF
Most Vikings Points: 43 (8/10/63), Vikings win 43-28, at Portland, OR
49ers Shutouts: None
Vikings Shutouts: None