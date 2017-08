Sunday's game between the 49ers and Vikings can be viewed nationally on NBC.

Television

Replay Schedule

West Coast Radio

49ers Webzone Coverage

Series Highlights

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. CT. Those that are typically outside of the area for local broadcasts are in luck because Sunday's game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.Broadcast crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline)Network: NBCNFL Network will broadcast a replay of the game on the following date:Monday, August 28 at 10:30 p.m. PTAnnouncers: Ted Robinson and Tim RyanKNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)KRKC (1490 AM - King City)KESP (970 AM - Modesto)KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)Sunday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and social media primarily by writer and "No Huddle" podcast co-host Zain Naqvi (@zain49ers).49ers lead series 5-38/26/61, 49ers win, 14-10, at Portland, OR8/25/13, 49ers win, 34-14, at SFWon 33 (8/22/10 - present)3 (8/10/63 - 8/27/04)34 (8/25/13), 49ers win 34-14, at SF43 (8/10/63), Vikings win 43-28, at Portland, ORNoneNone