Two San Francisco 49ers players will be on hand for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, which begins on Thursday. The two 49ers rookies who will be in attendance are former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard and former Utah running back Joe Williams – both of whom are players that the 49ers traded up to select. The Los Angeles event pays about $10,000 and gives the NFL's freshman class an opportunity to make contacts for marketing deals.
The 49ers selected Beathard with the 40th pick in the third round (104 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers traded their second pick in the fourth round (109) and first pick in the seventh round (219) to the Minnesota Vikings in order to move back into the end of the third round to select the quarterback.
Beathard is the grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard. He was a redshirt freshman in 2013 and didn't see significant playing time until the next year when he appeared in nine games with one start. He was the Hawkeyes' starter in 2015 as a junior and ended up as the team's MVP after completing 61.6-percent of his passes for 2,809 pass yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. During his senior year, he completed 56.5-percent of his passes for 1,929 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
The 49ers selected Williams with the 15th pick in the fourth round (121 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 49ers traded a fourth-round pick (143) and fifth-round pick (161) to the Indianapolis Colts and received a fourth-round pick (121) to move up to select the running back.
For personal reasons, Williams decided to retire from football early in 2016, but following injuries to Utah's running backs, returned and finished the year in the top 20 nationally with 1,420 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games.
The 49ers have a three-day team workout beginning on Tuesday, which is part of their offseason program. It concludes on Thursday. While Williams is signed by the team, Beathard remains as one of three 49ers rookies who have not yet signed their rookie four-year contracts.
While a number of offensive rookies will be in attendance, no defensive players will take part. Seven other quarterbacks and 13 other running backs will be at the event, which takes place over three days in Beverly Hills, California, and at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Below is a list of the players who are expected to be in attendance, per the NFLPA.
- QB C.J. Beathard (49ers)
- RB James Conner (Steelers)
- RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings)
- WR Amara Darboh (Seahawks)
- WR Corey Davis (Titans)
- QB Josh Dobbs (Steelers)
- TE Evan Engram (Giants)
- RB D'Onta Foreman (Texans)
- RB Leonard Fournette (Jaguars)
- RB Wayne Gallman (Giants)
- WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)
- WR Kenny Golladay (Lions)
- WR Carlos Henderson (Broncos)
- WR Mack Hollins (Eagles)
- TE O.J. Howard (Buccaneers)
- RB Kareem Hunt (Chiefs)
- WR Zay Jones (Bills)
- RB Alvin Kamara (Saints)
- QB DeShone Kizer (Browns)
- WR Cooper Kupp (Rams)
- RB Marlon Mack (Colts)
- QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
- RB Christian McCaffrey (Panthers)
- RB Jeremy McNichols (Buccaneers)
- RB Joe Mixon (Bengals)
- RB Samaje Perine (Redskins)
- QB Nathan Peterman (Bills)
- WR Josh Reynolds (Rams)
- WR John Ross (Bengals)
- WR Curtis Samuel (Panthers)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers)
- WR ArDarius Stewart (Jets)
- WR Taywan Taylor (Titans)
- QB Mitch Trubisky (Bears)
- QB Deshaun Watson (Texans)
- QB Davis Webb (Giants)
- WR Dede Westbrook (Jaguars)
- RB Jamaal Williams (Packers)
- RB Joe Williams (49ers)
- WR Mike Williams (Chargers)