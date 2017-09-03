Cornerbacks Will Redmond and Prince Charles Iworah, who were waived/injured by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, cleared waivers and will revert back to the 49ers' injured reserve list.Redmond, who was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers, suffered an ACL tear during a Mississippi State practice on October 22, 2015. He was yet another of former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke's selections who entered the NFL following an injury. Both Redmond and Baalke expected the young cornerback to play during the 2016 season.After spending six weeks on injured reserve last season, Redmond attempted to return and started to practice with his teammates. However, he was never activated to the 53-man roster by the league designated deadline and reverted back to injured reserve.Iworah was selected out of Western Kentucky University by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent the 2016 season on the 49ers practice squad.