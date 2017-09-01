Related News

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Don Jones appears to be headed to injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Jones reportedly shared the news of the injury, which occurred during Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, on Snapchat.Jones being placed on injured reserve will free up another roster spot as the 49ers continue to make moves to reach the 53-man limit by Saturday afternoon's deadline. The 49ers will still have 17 roster spots to clear.The 49ers signed Jones, a former member of the Houston Texans, to a two-year deal on March 10. He has spent time playing safety and contributing on special teams. Jones appeared in all four of the 49ers' preseason games.Jones was drafted out of Arkansas State by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old has played in 56 games during his career and registered 37 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams. Last season, Jones played in nine games for Houston and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles.Jones has also spent time with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. In 2016, he played four games with Cleveland before being released on October 4. Jones was then signed by Houston on October 19 and appeared in the final nine games of the season as well as both of the team's playoff games.