San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed the media that defensive back Jimmie Ward would take part in practice on Wednesday but be limited. That means that he will be activated off of the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Ward was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp on July 28.
"He'll be off the PUP, be allowed to go out there, but definitely going to take it easy with him," Shanahan said.
Shanahan was asked if the expectation is to get Ward into Sunday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. "Of course, we would like to," Shanahan answered. "But I have really no expectations for that. We'll see how he looks today. I'm hoping we do a little bit more on Thursday and I think we'll have a better idea after two practices."
Shanahan also said that he is excited to have Ward back and felt that he did a really good job during organized team activities. "He was real excited to get into camp here," Shanahan continued. "I know it hasn't gone the way he's wanted with his unfortunate injury. I know I'm excited. I think everyone's excited. I know he is. So, look forward to getting him out there today."
Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (ankle), who did not play Saturday against the Denver Broncos, will also be limited in Wednesday's practice.
Ward entered the offseason as the team's highest-graded defensive back, according to Pro Football Focus, and has been working on transitioning back to the position he played in college – safety. He also finished the 2015 season as the 49ers' highest-graded defensive back.
The 49ers are transitioning to a single-high safety scheme and Ward is expected to fill that role. He has been working back from the hamstring injury and was unable to participate in practices with his teammates during training camp.
Ward is entering his fourth season with the 49ers and has accumulated 110 tackles, two sacks, 20 passes defensed, and two interceptions over the past three seasons. The new coaching staff was impressed enough with Ward that the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier in the offseason, which will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.
Ward ended the 2016 season on injured reserve following a shoulder injury suffered during a December matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.