40
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
After nearly a decade working for the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Price joins Al and Zain to share some behind the scenes stories about life with the team. Taylor also gives his thoughts about the future, and whether or not Brian Hoyer was the right choice at quarterback. Price also discusses what it was like with coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, and Chip Kelly. You can also find out why Michael Crabtree was among one of his favorite players to talk to.
This interview with Price reveals what it was like to work for the 49ers and what it was like to do so as a fan. You can also find out what he thinks of some of the recent moves by the current regime.
Listen to the audio below or from our dedicated podcast page.