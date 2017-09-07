CBS 5 SF KPIX - Kyle Shanahan Not Revealing 49ers Starters - 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Wednesday in Santa Clara. Shanahan was reluctant to reveal any of the team's starters outside of quarterback Brian Hoyer and left tackle Joe Staley. "Everyone else will find out Sunday, so I don't mean to be a d***" Shanahan said before the room erupted in laughter. (9-6-17)