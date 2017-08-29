73
CBS 5 SF KPIX - Steve Young Excited About 49ers New Regime - KPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn sat down with Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young on Friday at Stanford following Young's appearance at the Campbell Trophy Summit. Young is excited about the 49ers new coaching staff embracing the franchise's past as part of its future vision. (8-29-17)