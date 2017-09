Television Broadcast

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT. The game can be viewed by those in Washington and Oregon as well as portions of California, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Those who are outside of those broadcast areas will need NFL Sunday Ticket to view the game.You can also use our sports bar directory to find a place to watch the game.Network: FOXDirecTV: Ch. 717Broadcast crew: Sam Rosen (play-by-play), David Diehl (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (analyst)KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)KRKC (1490 AM - King City)KESP (970 AM - Modesto)KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)Saturday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and our social media pages primarily by writer Bret Rumbeck (@brumbeck).37Seahawks lead series 22-15Seahawks lead series 9-8Seahawks lead series 13-79/26/76, 49ers win 37-21, at Sea.1/1/17, Seahawks win 25-23, at SFLost 74 (12/12/10 – 10/18/12)7 (1/19/14 – current)40 (12/12/10): 49ers win 40-21, at SF42 – 2 times, (Last 12/23/12): Seahawks win 42-13, at Sea.None2 (Last 11/12/07), Seahawks win 24-0, at Sea.