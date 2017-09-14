38
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT. The game can be viewed by those in Washington and Oregon as well as portions of California, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Those who are outside of those broadcast areas will need NFL Sunday Ticket to view the game.
You can also use our sports bar directory to find a place to watch the game.
Television Broadcast
Network: FOX
DirecTV: Ch. 717
Broadcast crew: Sam Rosen (play-by-play), David Diehl (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
West Coast Radio
Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (analyst)
KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)
KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)
KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)
KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)
KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)
KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)
KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)
KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)
KRKC (1490 AM - King City)
KESP (970 AM - Modesto)
KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)
KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)
KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)
KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)
KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)
KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)
KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)
KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)
KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)
KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)
KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)
KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)
KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)
KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)
KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)
KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)
KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)
KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)
KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)
KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)
KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)
Series Highlights
Matchups: 37
Series Record: Seahawks lead series 22-15
49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead series 9-8
49ers Away Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead series 13-7
First Meeting: 9/26/76, 49ers win 37-21, at Sea.
Last Meeting: 1/1/17, Seahawks win 25-23, at SF
Current Streak: Lost 7
Longest 49ers Win Streak: 4 (12/12/10 – 10/18/12)
Longest Seahawks Win Streak: 7 (1/19/14 – current)
Most 49ers Points: 40 (12/12/10): 49ers win 40-21, at SF
Most Seahawks Points: 42 – 2 times, (Last 12/23/12): Seahawks win 42-13, at Sea.
49ers Shutouts: None
Seahawks Shutouts: 2 (Last 11/12/07), Seahawks win 24-0, at Sea.