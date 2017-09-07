"Still working through it. Like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said yesterday, we'll find out Sunday.""We feel like they got enough. They're both really prepared. [Defensive backs coach Jeff] Hafley does an unbelievable job preparing those guys. With our defense, just because we are so in tuned to making sure players are fresh, everyone's got to know more than one position anyway. Throughout OTAs and training camp they've been well prepared by their position coaches.""It's hard. You're asking a lot of a player. You're asking them to know two different spots. But, if there's anyone who can do it it's him. He is a smart football player and he does everything we've asked. He prepares the right way. So, we've got great confidence in him to be able to do that.""The way the defense is structured we feel pretty good about the way teams run seams against us and how we defend it. The free safety always has the freedom to roam in our coverage to be able to handle, I mean, he is a no seams no post safety. So, he's got to take care of them. But, structurally, the way the defense is designed, seams is not a problem for us.""We'll see. Cam is unbelievable. He's an unbelievable talent. So, trying to handle him and all that stuff with our rush and the way we operate, again, it's going to be one of those deals where we'll have a plan for him, but how big of a plan is--.""I expect him to be Cam. I'm sure he's 100-percent and he's going to be rolling like he normally does.""You never want to chase ghosts. We have an idea of what they're going to do. Again, we'll keep everything within the structure of the defense. It always comes back to us. Will they use him? I'll be a lot of money they're going to use him in many creative ways. It's our job to understand that it's not about the player that's performing. It's about the structure of the defense and how we defend the entire field.""No.""No. Like I said, it always comes back to us and trying to represent the style that we are on defense. It doesn't matter what a team throws. They're going to throw wrenches. They get paid. So, they are going to gain yards. They might score a point. But, it always comes back to us and how much of a dog do you want to be on the football field. And you keep coming and keep coming until that whistle blows at the end of the fourth quarter. It's our will versus theirs. How far are you willing to go further than your opponent. That's our mindset. That's the way we operate. We understand the way the game works. We understand they'll have wrenches. We understand that they have an unbelievable football team. Two years ago they were the number one scoring offense in football. It's just our mindset and our will to go further than they're willing to. That's the way we're created on defense.""You always do. You look at your stuff. But, like we've said, we're going to be different. We're going to operate differently. We're going to have different things that we do. We're really excited about our plan. Now it's a matter of just going and executing.""His vision's expanding so he's starting to see more. The more they see, the more calculated they can be back there. That's where he's starting to get better. When you watch a guy like [Seattle Seahawks S] Earl Thomas, one play you're like 'How did he, he can't do that.' Then the next play he's playing the middle third and you're like, 'How does he-?' He just knows. When it's run he's two yards in the backfield. When it's run he's 25 yards back playing the third. So, they get to a point where they just recognize. They've got great play recognition. They see the big picture and they can react much faster. That's where he's getting better.""Like any rookie, as he becomes a man he's going to gain weight. I'm not concerned about his weight. He's got such great get off and coil and strength. But, it's like we've preached the entire offseason, as long as we can stay healthy everyone on that D-Line is a starter. Ideally, everyone will be splitting reps. When it comes to the D-Line, they work together, all of them together to, one, to keep themselves fresh, and two, keep themselves at a dominant level of performance.""He plays his tail off. That's first and foremost. He stands for all the right stuff. He can grind out as a three technique on those doubles. Pretty good run defender and he's got some quick twitch off the ball. So, he's got that penetrating feel that we like for a three technique. We feel like he'd be a really good complement to [DL DeForest] Buckner.""Penetrator. For sure.""The vision for sure. Kyle does a great job expressing what he likes, what he wants this football team to look like. That's one of Kyle's greatest strengths is he's able to capture the entire room and with one vision create what we expect to be a pretty cool picture. It's going to be very identifiable to the fan, what this team is made of and what it's about from a vision standpoint. Schematically, two different sides of the ball. Once we get going towards the fourth quarter in the game and he's looking for something. He always has say-so. Head cheese. But, from a vision standpoint for sure. That's what Kyle I think does an unbelievable job putting the team all on one page.""Yeah.""Could be for a specific game. Obviously, he's got an entire vision for the entire season. He's very focused game week on what he's looking for, what it takes and all the different things that he preaches to make sure we're all on the same page and achieving one goal.""I feel like all of them do. It's kind of a cliché answer, but [LB] Reuben [Foster] can, [LB NaVorro] Bowman can. Like I said, it's not about him, it's about us and the way we operate defensively and the things that we can do to put ourselves in a position to be successful.""Heck yeah. Heck yeah. I like ours better though.""I'm sure they'll have something for him. I'm sure they're going to want to feature all their guys at some point in the game. Again, it goes back to us. We're not concerned with who they do it with. They are going to do it and we've got to be sound defensively.""He is, he's shifty. He's a shifty little sucker. We have our tackling plan. We feel like we do a great job with the way we tackle. Our plan has been relayed. I won't get into it, but we're comfortable with what we showed the players and the plan for Sunday."* Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers