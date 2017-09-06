San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers

Only three San Francisco 49ers players were limited during Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for their season opener on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke the media on Wednesday about safety Jimmie Ward's injury and availability for Sunday."Once he can string together a few good days in a row, then we'll feel better about putting him in the game," Shanahan said.Shanahan also confirmed that tight end George Kittle had aggravated the hamstring injury that hampered him during training camp.Of note on the Panthers side is the listing of quarterback Cam Newton on the injury report. However, the Carolina quarterback was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and is expected to play on Sunday against the 49ers.Below is the Wednesday practice participation report for both the 49ers and the Panthers.TE George Kittle (hamstring), DE Aaron Lynch (back), CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)CB Cole Luke (ankle), LB Jared Norris (groin)DT Vernon Butler (knee), DT Kyle Love (ankle)DE Daeshon Hall (knee), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle)