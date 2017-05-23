1
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has given us an update on jersey numbers of a few San Francisco 49ers players as the team kicks off practices for their organized team activities this week.
While rookie defensive lineman Solomon Thomas cannot participate in team activities until mid-June, when Stanford's finals are complete, it appears that he has been issued number 94. That is a change from the number 96 jersey that he wore during the 49ers' rookie minicamp earlier this month.
Rookie running back Joe Williams wore number 33 on his jersey at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles last week. He has now been issued a jersey with number 32 on it.
Second-year cornerback Rashard Robinson still has a jersey number of 33, which is the number that he wore during his rookie campaign in 2016. There was a report earlier this month from Niners Wire that Robinson was changing his number to 26.
For the first time since Bryant Young retired from the NFL following the 2007 season, the 49ers have reissued his jersey number. Linebacker Dekoda Watson will wear the number.
Of course, it is important to note that jersey numbers are subject to change before the season starts and we have a lot of offseason left to go.
The 49ers have entered Phase Three of their offseason program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activities. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are. Following these "OTAs," which conclude on June 9th, the 49ers will hold a mandatory minicamp from June 13th through 15th. You can view the entire offseason schedule here.
