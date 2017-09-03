166
The San Francisco 49ers might want to consider targeting former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Pierre Desir, who was waived Saturday. The move would reinforce a questionable Niners secondary.
All 32 NFL teams trimmed down their rosters to 53 players ahead of the September 2 deadline and, as always, there were a few surprises.
One of those was Seattle Seahawks cornerback Pierre Desir, who didn't make San Francisco's NFC West rival's cut. And with cornerback questions of their own, the 49ers would be wise to target him.
Pierre Desir was the top Preseason cornerback in the entire NFL, per PFF. Let that sink in a bit.— Keith Myers (@MyersNFL) September 1, 2017
The Niners own the No. 2 waiver claim, and Desir -- who has less than four years' experience at the NFL level -- will head to the waiver wire, putting San Francisco in prime position to reinforce this crop.
Breaking Down the Need
Rashard Robinson has all but secured the No. 1 cornerback spot heading into 2017. But as anyone Niners preseason football can attest, Robinson wasn't exactly the epitome of a top-tier corner.
Depth behind Robinson is less than desirable as well. And it's why I suggested the 49ers move free safety Jimmie Ward back to corner and let rookie defensive back Lorenzo Jerome assume Ward's spot.
All this is because the 49ers lack adequate depth at this crucial position. Dontae Johnson appears to be penciled in as the No. 2 corner, and he fell out of favor with 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley last season. Maybe 2017 is different, but I'm not banking on it. And it's hard to bank on Keith Reaser, who also made the cut.
For now.
Under 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, cornerbacks will be featured in plenty of one-on-one coverages. Interestingly enough, Desir appeared to perform well in Seattle's system this season -- not unlike the one Saleh, part of the Seahawks coaching tree, will implement for San Francisco in 2017.
Breaking Down Pierre Desir's Fit
Interestingly enough, Desir spent two years under Hafley with the Cleveland Browns, as pointed out by 49ers Webzone's own Patrick Tulini:
Won't be surprised if the #49ers make a run at CB Pierre Desir. He was released by Seattle, and was coached by Jeff Hafley in Cleveland.— Patrick Tulini (@PTulini) September 3, 2017
Desir managed to start six games for the Browns in 2015 and registered five pass breakups -- not bad, although the ballhawking element has yet to be a thing for Desir at the pro level. He's still seeking his first interception.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Desir looked good for Seattle during the preseason. Just take a look at how Desir stays with his man, seen in this clip from Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton:
I'm still all-aboard the Pierre Desir hive. Had a good showing in extended time yesterday. pic.twitter.com/c6pEUDKjCB— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 26, 2017
This size is more than adequate to stand pat within San Francisco's secondary. And he'd likely be an immediate upgrade over someone like Reaser. Perhaps even Johnson.
And if we base the scheme fit off Desir's fit within Seattle this preseason, it makes sense for the 49ers to try him out this season as well.
Peter Panacy has been writing about the 49ers since 2011 for outlets like Bleacher Report, Niner Noise and 49ers Webzone and is occasionally heard as a guest on San Francisco's 95.7 FM The Game. Feel free to follow him, or direct any inquiries to @PeterPanacy on Twitter.