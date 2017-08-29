

As a team constructs an offseason roster, fans and experts spend months gnawing on who may be one of the lucky 53 men to make the final cut. There are obvious shoo-ins for a spot, say a first-round draft pick or a star veteran. But each team may have 10-15 spots up for open competition, using the four August games as the objective evaluator. Following Sunday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, we now have a clear picture of which offensive players will play for the 2017 San Francisco 49ers.



Running Back

Following the Great Roster Purge of 2017, the 49ers invested rebuilt at nearly every position, including the backfield. The new running backs started with two veterans: fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Tim Hightower. On April 29, 2017, the 49ers acquired running back Kapri Bibbs in a trade with Denver, and following the NFL Draft, the team signed undrafted free agents Matt Breida and Joe Williams. Months ago, I thought a rotation of Carlos Hyde, Hightower, and Breida or Williams, along with Juszczyk, would be the formula head coach Kyle Shanahan was looking for in the running game.



However, Hightower has hardly touched the ball this preseason, despite being listed as second on the depth chart. He played two snaps against the Vikings on special teams, leaving many wondering what his role is for this season.



It appears that both Hightower and Bibbs will shoulder the 49ers' ground game this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it is unclear if either back has a future with the team.



Both Breida and Williams have shown an ability to run inside and outside, though need more time to develop as premiere NFL running backs. Right now, both have a different running style than Hyde, which may prove to keep defenses on their toes and may help keep Hyde healthy as the season evolves.



Raheem Mostert was a late addition to the 49ers' practice squad last year and was on the active roster for the final game of the 2016 season. This summer, Mostert put together a quality preseason, with some fast, long runs. He also has one of the highlights of the 49ers for the preseason, turning a short screen pass into an 87-yard touchdown reception against the Vikings. Mostert can also play special teams, rounding out his skills and giving him a greater edge over Hightower and Bibbs. Additionally, he's worked hard this preseason to earn a roster position, even if he's mostly working for special teams or coming in as a fourth string running back.



Expect the 49ers' running back depth chart to have Hyde with the first team, Breida with the second team, Williams with the third, and Mostert as the fourth string back and returning kickoffs and punts.



Quarterback

The Saturn V rocket that rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard was riding fell back into Earth's gravitational pull against the Vikings. Beathard looked frazzled in the pocket, causing a breakdown in his fundamentals. His accuracy was off, with a few throws sailing over the heads of his receivers. However, Beathard settled down and led a 13-play drive that ate up nearly 8 minutes of clock.



It's possible the Vikings left in some of their first and second string players to begin the half, meaning Beathard faced greater talent than he did during the first two preseason games. If so, his struggles make sense, and he can use Sunday's film as his first NFL learning experience.







Unless Barkley sets the world on fire this Thursday, I would not be surprised to see him on the cut list, with Hoyer and Beathard as the team's quarterbacks and camp arm Nick Mullens on the practice squad.



Offensive Line

With tackle Joe Staley suffering a small knee injury, back up John Theus had 50 snaps to show the 49ers he can be a serviceable backup tackle. Following Sunday night's game,



With the 49ers interior line positions are still shaky, but the team may have found another diamond in the undrafted free agent mine. Rookie Erik Magnuson, from the University of Michigan, is playing very well as an interior lineman. He has played center and right guard over three games, grading as high as 82.7 against the Chiefs from Pro Football Focus. With second-year guard Joshua Garnett expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season, the 49ers will keep Zane Beadles and Josh Fusco at guard, and adjust those positions once Garnett is cleared to play. I've advocated for the 49ers to find hidden talent and develop their talent rather than relying on an uncertain waiver wire or free agent market. Magnuson is an ideal player for the 49ers to build into a valuable interior lineman, and a strong reserve should someone be unable to play.



This year, there is one day for teams to trim the roster, as opposed to teams cutting the roster to 75 players and crafting the final 53-man roster. That means this Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is going to be make-or-break for some players on the bubble. Plus, we'll get a competitive final preseason game, even if it gets a little sloppy.



The views within this article are those of the writer and, while just as important, are not necessarily those of the site as a whole.