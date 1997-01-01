2
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
Zain is back from his vacation in time to discuss another San Francisco 49ers loss. Al and Zain talk to Daniel Brown of the Mercury News to discuss the team's defeat in Seattle.
When you play good defense and run the ball well, you should win a lot of football games. Unfortunately for the 49ers, bad quarterback play and an untimely dropped pass doomed the team in it's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks.
While Seattle's defense can be dominating, the game seemed like the 49ers' to win late in the fourth quarter. Should Niner fans be frustrated or take the performance as a sign the team is moving in the right direction? The trio discusses that and more.
Listen to the audio below, from our dedicated podcast page, on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.