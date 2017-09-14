San Francisco 49ers Thursday Practice

Seattle Seahawks Thursday Practice

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their second of three full practices this week before traveling north to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.Tight end George Kittle was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.The same can't be said about safety Jimmie Ward. He was limited again on Thursday as he attempts to return to the football field after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of training camp. Ward missed all of training camp, preseason, and the 49ers' Week 1 contest against the Carolina Panthers.On the Seahawks' side, cornerback Richard Sherman did not practice for the second straight day as he deals with a hamstring injury. Linebacker K.J. Wright, who did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, was limited on Thursday.Below are the official Thursday practice participation reports for the 49ers and Seahawks.LB Reuben Foster (ankle)S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)TE George Kittle (hamstring, calf), T Joe Staley (not injury related)LB Terence Garvin (shoulder), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring)LB Michael Wilhoite (calf), LB K.J. Wright (ankle)CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)