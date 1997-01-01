6
With Zain still enjoying his vacation, Al is joined by guest host Tracy Sandler of the Fangirl Sports Network and 49ers Fangirl.
It appears the honeymoon's over. After an offseason filled with promise and positive vibes, the 49ers laid an egg in their Week 1 loss the Carolina Panthers. In an effort to try and figure out what happened, Al and Tracy take a look at how the position groups performed and try to separate lofty expectations from harsh reality.
