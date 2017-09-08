49
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Except for portions of California, Nevada, and areas including and surrounding North Carolina, most of the country will see the Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers matchup, which is FOX's game of the week. Those who are outside of the home broadcast areas will need NFL Sunday Ticket to view the game.
Television Broadcast
Network: FOX
DirecTV: Ch. 715
Broadcast crew: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Peter Schrager (sideline)
West Coast Radio
Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (analyst)
KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)
KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)
KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)
KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)
KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)
KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)
KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)
KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)
KRKC (1490 AM - King City)
KESP (970 AM - Modesto)
KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)
KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)
KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)
KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)
KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)
KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)
KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)
KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)
KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)
KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)
KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)
KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)
KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)
KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)
KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)
KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)
KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)
KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)
KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)
KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)
KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)
49ers Webzone Coverage
Saturday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and our social media pages primarily by writer Justin Wong (@JustTheWest).
Series Highlights
Matchups: 20
Series Record: Panthers lead series 12-8
49ers Home Record vs. Panthers: Panthers lead series 6-3
49ers Away Record vs. Panthers: Panthers lead series 6-5
First Meeting: 11/5/95, Panthers win 13-7, at SF
Last Meeting: 9/18/16, Panthers win 46-27, at Car.
Current Streak: Lost 1
Longest 49ers Win Streak: 4 (9/29/97 – 12/6/98)
Longest Panthers Win Streak: 4 (10/17/99 – 10/22/00)
Most 49ers Points: 34 (9/29/97): 49ers win 34-21, at Car.
Most Panthers Points: 41 (12/18/99): Panthers win 41-24, at Car.
49ers Shutouts: None
Panthers Shutouts: None