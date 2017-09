Television Broadcast

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Except for portions of California, Nevada, and areas including and surrounding North Carolina, most of the country will see the Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers matchup, which is FOX's game of the week. Those who are outside of the home broadcast areas will need NFL Sunday Ticket to view the game.You can also use our sports bar directory to find a place to watch the game.Network: FOXDirecTV: Ch. 715Broadcast crew: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Peter Schrager (sideline)Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (analyst)KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)KRKC (1490 AM - King City)KESP (970 AM - Modesto)KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)Saturday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and our social media pages primarily by writer Justin Wong (@JustTheWest).20Panthers lead series 12-8Panthers lead series 6-3Panthers lead series 6-511/5/95, Panthers win 13-7, at SF9/18/16, Panthers win 46-27, at Car.Lost 14 (9/29/97 – 12/6/98)4 (10/17/99 – 10/22/00)34 (9/29/97): 49ers win 34-21, at Car.41 (12/18/99): Panthers win 41-24, at Car.NoneNone