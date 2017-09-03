41
With Zain on vacation, Al is joined by guest host Taylor Price of the Taylor Price Talk podcast. The duo breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster position by position.
Are the 49ers deep enough at the skill positions? Is the offensive line the weak link? Does the defense have to ability to surprise the league? Which player is the new face of the franchise? The guys try to answer those questions and also react to Gary Plummer's recent comments about Jed York.
