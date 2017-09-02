Source: The #49ers have informed WR Jeremy Kerley of his release. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 2, 2017

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley appeared to be on his way to being one of the holdovers from the previous regime to land on the San Francisco 49ers roster in 2017. That is no longer the case. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Kerley has been informed he will be released.Kerley appeared in three of the 49ers' four preseason games last month but did not have a reception.In 2016, Kerley was acquired by the 49ers via a trade with the Detroit Lions in late August, just prior to the team's final preseason game. The 49ers sent guard Brandon Thomas to Detroit and received Kerley in return. Last season, Kerley ended up leading the 49ers in receiving with 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns.In March, Kerley signed a new 3-year, $10.5 million contract to remain with the 49ers rather than become a free agent. Prior to his time in San Francisco, Kerley spent five seasons with the New York Jets, who drafted him out of TCU in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The Jets released Kerley in March of 2016 and he signed on with Detroit before being traded to the 49ers.