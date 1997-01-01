25
From 1994-1997, Gary Plummer was a mainstay in the middle of the San Francisco 49ers defense. His steady play helped solidify the linebacker corps and he was a large part of the team's fifth Super Bowl championship. Plummer joins Al and Zain to talk about his playing days, Eddie DeBartolo, Jed York, and the current state of the franchise.
Al and Zain also discuss the trade of tight end Vance McDonald to the Pittsburgh Steelers, give their thoughts on Week 3 of the preseason, and identify some position groups that could give the Niners some problems throughout the year.
Listen to the audio below, from our dedicated podcast page, on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.