San Francisco 49ers fans are excited about Lorenzo Jerome. The rookie free safety joins Al and Zain to talk about why he chose the 49ers, the other teams that were interested, what it is like going through OTAs, his work ethic, and how he prepares himself each and every day. The trio also discuss the NFL Combine and how too much emphasis is put into the numbers coming out of the annual event. How much did the numbers from the combine hurt Jerome's draft stock?
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has recently become available after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. Should the 49ers go after him and would the receiver be a good fit in San Francisco?
Al and Zain also tackle the topic of "fake news" – specifically a bizarre report from Rotoworld that said All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman could be cut by the 49ers. Find out what the guys had to say on the topic.
