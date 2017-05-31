291
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with the media following the team's practice on Wednesday. One player who Saleh discussed was second-year cornerback Rashard Robinson, who is pushing for a starting job on the 49ers' defense.
"He's made of the right stuff," Saleh said. "His mindset is unique for a corner."
"He does not want to get beat," the 49ers defensive coordinator continued. "Every rep is so important to him. He does not care who he's going against. It's a tremendous mindset when you get a guy like Rashard who's so focused on what he's capable of and about him and how he's going to win. And the man in front of him has no bearing on what he's about to do."
What is the mindset that Saleh looks for in his defensive players? He was asked that on Wednesday.
"For every defensive player, to me, that mindset of taking it personal every single snap, to just have an edge to you," Saleh explained. "Defense is an emotional part of the football game. And to have that mindset -- is it a prerequisite? It's not but you always find the ones that got that dog in them. They manage to find a way to get it done."
Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick out of LSU in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games for the 49ers last season and started six. During that time, Robinson had 28 tackles, eight passes defensed, and an interception.
In 2016, Robinson's 13.2 coverage snaps per reception ranked first among rookie cornerbacks with at least 250 snaps in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.