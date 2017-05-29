1
Fresh off his first OTAs, 49ers rookie defensive lineman D.J. Jones joins Al and Zain to talk about the NFL Combine, the draft, and life with the Niners thus far. Find out what Jones thinks about 49ers general manager Kyle Shanahan, the coaching staff, and his thoughts on possibly becoming a starter in the near future.
What are Jones' thoughts on the upcoming NBA Finals and who does he feel is this generation's Michael Jordan?
The guys also discuss the future of Carlos Hyde and what to expect at the running back position for the 49ers.
Listen to the audio below, from our dedicated podcast page, on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.