"Tom Rathman embodies everything this organization wants in its players, coaches and staff. Throughout his more than two decades with our team, Tom set a tone for the 49ers both on and off the field. As a player, he was selfless, hard-working and dedicated to bringing his best every single day. Tom coached very much the same way. It was his mission to help every man he coached realize his full potential, as both a player and a man. Tom is family and we are so thrilled to induct him into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team's history."

This year, former San Francisco 49ers fullback and running backs coach Tom Rathman will become the latest inductee into the team's Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Hall of Fame. Rathman will also be receiving his own statue within the 49ers Museum, which is located at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.Rathman was selected in the third round of the 1986 draft out of Nebraska. He was a 49ers fullback from 1986 through 1993 and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Over his playing career, he accumulated 2,020 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.Aside from his exceptional career as a 49ers fullback, Rathman has had two stints with the team as a position coach. The first was from 1997 until 2002 and the second was from 2009 until 2016."What an amazing honor to stand up here and to say that I'm the 27th inductee of the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. Sports Hall of Fame," Rathman said during an April press conference. "It's very special to me.""I don't think anybody epitomizes being a 49er more than Tom Rathman," said 49ers CEO Jed York during that same press conference. "Tom's been a Niner for 23 years, 15 years coaching, eight years playing. He's won two Super Bowls. Anytime you talk to my uncle [Edward J. DeBartolo, Jr.] it's hard for him not to gush about any player, and I don't think that's a surprise to anyone. But, my grandfather [Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr.], who didn't talk a lot about players, he always had a favorite and it was Tom."In April, York said the following about Rathman's induction via a statement issued by the team: