The San Francisco 49ers are working out defensive end Cedric Reed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Free agency & roster building never stops: #49ers are working out DE Cedric Reed today. Ex-#UT standout spent time with #Bills & #Dolphins— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2017
Reed was signed as an undrafted free agent out by Texas by the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He spent the 2015 season on Buffalo's practice squad before being released in July of 2016. He briefly caught on with Miami Dolphins before being released as part of the team's final roster cuts last year.
With the Longhorns, Reed started 32 of the 46 games he appeared in and had 180 career tackles, 33 for a loss, 18.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles, per Sports-Reference.com. He was also credited with seven passes defensed. Reed was named All-Big 12 in 2013 and 2014.