1
shareShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
Wide receiver Paul Richardson caught the game-winning touchdown pass for the Seattle Seahawks in their 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Richardson managed to do so despite dislocating his finger on the eighth play of the game. A pass from Russell Wilson short-hopped Richardson and caught him in his ring finger on [more]