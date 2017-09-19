SANTA CLARA Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster has made significant physical improvement just nine days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain.The 49ers medical staff no longer requires Foster to wear an orthopedic boot to stabilize his foot. On Tuesday, he was seen walking briskly through the 49ers locker room with no hint of an issue.Foster will not play Thursday night when the 49ers return to action against the Los Angeles Rams. Beyond this week, it remains possible Foster could make a quick return to the field.