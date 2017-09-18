The 49ers ran 87 offensive plays, the second most in franchise history, in a 23-7 win over the Cardinals on Nov. 20, 2011 at Candlestick Park. Four days later after that historic workload, they played at Baltimore in the first HarBowl on Thanksgiving night. The result: Their fatigued offense allowed nine sacks, matching a franchise record, and had just 170 total yards in a 16-6 loss to the Ravens. Six years later, the 49ers are in a similar situation. On Sunday, their defense played 79 snaps, matching their 13th-most since 2000, in a 12-9 loss at Seattle. Now, about 97 hours after that game ended, they will host the Rams on Thursday night at Candlestick Park.