1
shareShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
Safety Eric Reid will miss at least one game with a left knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during a conference call on Monday.Shanahan said Reid will definitely miss the 49ers game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Levis Stadium. The injury is likely to keep Reid out of action for more than just one game, Shanahan said.