Brian Hoyer saw the same thing a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans saw Sunday. Hoyer saw subpar play from the San Francisco quarterback position in a 12-9 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle."I have to play a lot better," Hoyer told reporters after the game. "I'm disappointed with myself."In a game in which the 49ers defense did its job (mostly), holding the Seahawks to 12 points, Hoyer had a disappointing day at CenturyLink Field. Even an average performance by Hoyer could have delivered the 49ers a victory in Seattle for the first time since 2011.But Hoyer completed just 15-of-27 throws for 99 yards, an abysmal average of just 3.6 yards per passing attempt."I think he looked like he struggled out there," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "Obviously we did not do a good job in the passing game."The analytic website Pro Football Focus, in fact, gave Hoyer a brutal grade for the game."Hoyer was provided solid protection for the majority of the game (under pressure in just five attempts) but was unable to find open targets, throwing for just 99 yards," wrote PFF. "Lack of separation for his targets and inaccuracies made it a tough day as Hoyer attempted just three passes over 10 yards with...