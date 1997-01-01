0
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
The OW is AWOL. After two games, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has two catches, one carry and has played 33 percent of the offensive snaps. In Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks, he didn't touch the ball and wasn't targeted with a pass in 17 snaps. This, of course, isn't unusual for a fullback, but it is surprising for this fullback. The 49ers made Juszczyk the NFL's highest-paid player at his position in March and explained why he was worth the big bucks. "We said, 'Let's not think of him as a fullback. He's an OW,'" general manager John Lynch said. "So, if you see OW, that stands for offensive weapon. We saw an offensive weapon.