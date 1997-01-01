The OW is AWOL. After two games, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has two catches, one carry and has played 33 percent of the offensive snaps. In Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks, he didn't touch the ball and wasn't targeted with a pass in 17 snaps. This, of course, isn't unusual for a fullback, but it is surprising for this fullback. The 49ers made Juszczyk the NFL's highest-paid player at his position in March and explained why he was worth the big bucks. "We said, 'Let's not think of him as a fullback. He's an OW,'" general manager John Lynch said. "So, if you see OW, that stands for offensive weapon. We saw an offensive weapon.