SEATTLE The 49ers defense got a lot of work on Sunday, and now it must bounce back on a short week to face the Los Angeles Rams.The 49ers defense was on the field for 82 plays, including penalties, and 38 minutes of the teams 12-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 49ers return to action Thursday night to face teh Rams at Levi's Stadium.Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner both played 67 snaps or 82 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps. Defensive backs Dontae Johnson, Rashard Robinson and Jaquiski Tartt played every every snap.