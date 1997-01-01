SEATTLE - A host of 49ers' starters have sustained serious leg injuries in Seattle in recent years and it appeared safety Eric Reid would join that group Sunday. Reid sustained a non-contact knee injury while covering a deep pass late in the second quarter and stayed on the turf for several minutes in a 12-9 loss to the Seahawks. However, Reid briefly returned to the game after halftime before exiting permanently in the third quarter. "It doesn't feel too bad," Reid said. "It just got to the point where I couldn't run on it any more." Reid said he had swelling in his left knee and would have an MRI on Monday.