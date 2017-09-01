Here are the 49ers' grades after their 12-9 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. QUARTERBACK: F. Statistically one of the worst performances we've seen from a 49ers quarterback in a long time. Brian Hoyer threw no touchdown passes, one interception, completed just 56 percent of his passes and threw for a mere 99 yards. Ugh! Instead of signing Hoyer, the Niners should have signed Jay Cutler, as I wrote during...