The 49ers have promoted cornerback Asa Jackson from the practice squad and waived cornerback Keith Reaser, one of seven players former general manager Trent Baalke drafted who was rehabbing from a serious knee injury when he was selected. After parting with Reaser, defensive tackle Tank Carradine is the only one of Baalke's so-called "ACL picks" who remains on the 53-man roster. Wide receiver DeAndre Smelter, who has one career reception, is on the practice squad. Cornerback Will Redmond, who hasn't played a regular-season snap, is on injured reserve. Reaser, a 2014 fifth-round pick, become the eighth Baalke draft pick who has been waived, released or traded since March.