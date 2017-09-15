1
shareShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
Let's not kid ourselves. The 49ers probably won't beat the Seahawks on Sunday. The game will be in Seattle, where the Seahawks have lost only five times the past three seasons. But that doesn't mean the Niners are hopeless. It means their burden of execution will be extremely high. Here are the five things they have to execute perfectly to win this Sunday. 1. Improve their TPS Report. Before even...