Reuben Foster is expected to miss a month of action give or take.The 49ers rookie linebacker has temporarily replaced his cleats for an orthopedic boot after sustaining a high right ankle sprain on his 11th snap of an NFL player on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.But while he is sidelined, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh expects Foster to continue to grow as a player and learn from the success and mistakes of his teammates.