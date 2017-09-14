Fans who enjoy watching quarterbacks run for their lives have a must-see game Sunday: 49ers at Seahawks. Both teams ranked among the NFL's top six in sacks surrendered last year and last week's season openers suggested not much will change in 2017. The 49ers allowed four sacks and eight quarterbacks hits in a 23-3 loss to the Panthers. "It was definitely not what we wanted or expected," left tackle Joe Staley said. Meanwhile, the Seahawks allowed three sacks and seven hits in a 17-9 loss at Green Bay - numbers that would have been far larger if not for quarterback Russell Wilson elusiveness. "We're growing," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.