After last week's blowout loss to the Chiefs, alarm bells are already ringing in New England. Then again, worrying about the Pats defense is an autumn tradition in the Northeast. More often than not, it all ends with a Super Bowl. Plus, more thoughts ahead of Week 2. Last week, the Patriots defense made Alex Smith look like Drew Brees. This week, it'll be much harder: they play the actual Drew Brees. There are two ways to feel ahead of Sunday's Saints-Patriots game, and the way you feel probably depends on how much you hate the Patriots. The first: The AFC East is wide open, and the Dolphins, Bills, or Jets could capitalize on a weak defense and a generally discombobulated team. Well at least the Dolphins or Bills. The second — and probably correct — way to feel: The Patriots have gone through all of this before. Aside from the Taken franchise, there are few more predictable outcomes than what comes after any "Patriots in crisis" speculation. And that remains true even if they lose this weekend. It is not panic time in New England because it is never panic time in New England. They make adjustments better than any team in the history of football...