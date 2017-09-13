Plus: the Patriots Panic Index, the greatest three-movie run ever, and your Week 2 NFL picks This week's format: mailbag questions, then Week 2 picks. As always, these are actual questions from actual readers. Q: A Captain Morgan Make Believe Casino River Boat Prop Bet for you: who goes longer, Belichick or LeBron?—Bryson from Texas BS: Let's see … LeBron: 32 years old, 14 NBA seasons, 1,278 games (including playoffs), over 50,000 minutes (including playoffs), never suffered a major injury, attempting to break the 67,000-minute barrier by Year 20, which has never been done (not even by Kareem, who may have been an alien). If LeBron's body doesn't break down by 2022 like Kobe's did in 2012 (and Karl Malone in 2004, and Kareem in 1989, and Duncan in 2015, and I can keep going), then he would defy even the most atypical superhuman NBA career arcs. Basically, LeBron could have flown to home games using his arms as wings and his farts as gasoline for his makeshift human airplane and it would have been just as realistic. Belichick: 65 years old, 42 NFL coaching seasons (23 as head coach), five Super Bowl victories (record), seven Super Bowl appearances (record), 237...