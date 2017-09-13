Laken Tomlinson's tenure with the 49ers could begin at the same stadium where he played his last meaningful game with the Lions: CenturyLink Field. The 49ers are working to get their just-acquired guard ready for a visit to Seattle on Sunday, a game that will come 18 days after he was traded from Detroit. If he replaces Zane Beadles, Tomlinson will face a formidable defensive front while still finding his way in a blocking scheme that was foreign to him when he arrived in Santa Clara. Adding to the degree of difficulty would be the din in Seattle, where Tomlinson started the Lions' wild-card loss to the Seahawks in January.