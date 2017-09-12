Current owner and president Mike Brown has defended Adam Jones and drafted Joe Mixon. That's nothing new: Since the organization was founded back in the 1960s, the Brown family has done everything it can to acquire total control and insulate the Bengals from outside opinion. But offending your fans and upsetting the media works only when you're winning. Mike Brown steadies himself in front of a loose semicircle of reporters at the Cincinnati Bengals' annual media luncheon, wearing the same dubious expression and black-and-orange-striped tie as he does every year. "This group always asks the meanest questions," he quips to no one in particular. Held before the start of training camp every July, the luncheon is one of the few remaining occasions when the Bengals' hermitic owner and president makes himself available for comment—which invariably prompts familiar questions about first-round playoff losses, head coach Marvin Lewis's eternally purgatorial contract status, and whatever fresh controversy or criticism the team wandered into that offseason. Brown always answers in the same way: thoughtfully and honestly, with little concern for how his opinions will be received or...