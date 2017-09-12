SANTA CLARA The 49ers have signed rookie linebacker Elijah Lee from the Vikings practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport. With rookie Reuben Foster likely out about a month with a high-ankle sprain, the #49ers signed LB Elijah Lee off the #Vikings practice squad — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2017 I like this signing. Lee was one of my favorite linebackers coming out of college this year. I had the...