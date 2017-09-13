SANTA CLARA -- Guard Laken Tomlinson, whom the 49ers acquired in a trade two weeks ago, will get a long look this week in practice as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.Veteran Zane Beadles has struggled at left guard, which might accelerate the 49ers urgency to get Tomlinson on the field. The 49ers on Wednesday have their first practice in preparation to face the Seahawks.It's pretty simple, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. What it comes down to (is) who we think at the time gives us the best chance to win. If that's the case, that's what we'll go with.