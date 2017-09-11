The biggest issue with Levi's Stadium hasn't been the traffic, turf or temperature. It has been the tenants. The 49ers are 9-16 at home since moving in there in 2014, and Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of their last win at Levi's. On Sunday, with their 23-3 loss to the Panthers, they set a franchise record with their eighth straight home loss, breaking a mark established in 1963. The point: It's far easier for East-side-sitting fans to focus on melting down in their seats when the home team is melting down on the field. This is not to dismiss real problems.