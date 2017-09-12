3
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
The 49ers started their fourth season in Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and the #trafficproblems in Santa Clara were in midseason form. The factors contributing to troubling images of sparse attendance have nothing to do with conditions outside the stadium, and everything to do with conditions inside them. "It's a bad team, ripped from its historic [more]