I just re-watched every 49ers run play from their Week 1 game against the Panthers. Here's my breakdown. CARLOS HYDE Carry No. 1. Play name: Outside zone. Personnel grouping: 21 (two backs, one tight end) Result: No gain. (No play - illegal formation) Notes: Right guard Brandon Fusco misses a block on outside linebacker Thomas Davis, who tackles Hyde at the line of scrimmage. Carry No. 2. Play name: Inside...