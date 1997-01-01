Rueben Foster finished his brief NFL debut with quite a flourish Sunday before he was carted off with an ankle injury. The 49ers rookie inside linebacker played just 11 snaps, and here's what he did on his final three plays: pass breakup, tackle for loss, tackle. Unfortunately for Foster, who had three tackles, that impressive sequence could mark his last for a few weeks. The NFL Network reported Foster has a high ankle sprain, per a preliminary diagnosis, but will have more tests. He will "miss time" and he figures to be sidelined a minimum of two games given the 49ers' schedule. They visit Seattle on Sunday before hosting the Rams four days later.